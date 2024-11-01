XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $134.82 and last traded at $132.82, with a volume of 530355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 23.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in XPO by 4.2% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.