XRUN One Day Volume Reaches $38,606.09 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. XRUN has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $38,606.09 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRUN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,562.54 or 0.99848263 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,548.26 or 0.99827771 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,914,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

