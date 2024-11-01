Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.27. The company had a trading volume of 286,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,500. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $198.19 and a 1 year high of $394.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.95.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

