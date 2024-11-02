1,735 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.