3,070 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

Leidos stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,043. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

