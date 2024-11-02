37,103 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Shopify comprises 0.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.03.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

