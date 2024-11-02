80 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 45.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 432.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.
CHTR opened at $366.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $424.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
