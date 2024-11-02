80 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 45.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 432.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $366.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $424.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

