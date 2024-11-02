9,622 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,439. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.