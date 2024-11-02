974 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.65.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

