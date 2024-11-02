AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after acquiring an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,277,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,382,000 after purchasing an additional 134,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,434 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,237. The company has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

