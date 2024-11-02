Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.10 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.10 ($0.61), with a volume of 17835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.55 ($0.64).
Accsys Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66), for a total value of £27,535.41 ($35,709.26). 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Accsys Technologies
Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accsys Technologies
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.