Addis & Hill Inc Buys 742 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Addis & Hill Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Addis & Hill Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

