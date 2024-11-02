Addis & Hill Inc Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Addis & Hill Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Addis & Hill Inc owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,499,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 149,990 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,036,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.