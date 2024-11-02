adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €219.10 ($238.15) and last traded at €220.80 ($240.00). 376,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €222.00 ($241.30).

adidas Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €225.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €224.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 201.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

