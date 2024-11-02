Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $481.36 and last traded at $482.08. 297,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,165,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.68.

Specifically, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

