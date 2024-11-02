Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $481.36 and last traded at $482.08. Approximately 297,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,165,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.68.

Specifically, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.64. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.