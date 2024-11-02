Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

AMG stock opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.