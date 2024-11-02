Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,293 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $202.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.32 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

