Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.4 %

URI stock opened at $793.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $781.33 and a 200-day moving average of $712.68. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.81 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

