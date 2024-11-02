Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $4,117,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

