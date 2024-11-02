Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $130.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

