Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

