Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Tops $141.28

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $736,708.26 and $141.28 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005851 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,389.72 or 0.38003126 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

