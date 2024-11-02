Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Boosted by Palliser Capital UK Ltd

Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,733 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 9.6% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palliser Capital UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Albertsons Companies worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 852,857 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Melius raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

