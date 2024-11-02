Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 131,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 779% from the average daily volume of 15,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

