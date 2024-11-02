ALEX Lab (ALEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.90 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $32.90 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.46 or 0.99937262 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,416.75 or 0.99918974 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.08968131 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,155,037.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

