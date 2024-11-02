Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $945.00 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00034694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,678,620 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

