Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.08.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 759,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,667. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.48. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.13 and a twelve month high of C$21.35.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

