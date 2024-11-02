Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.19.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

