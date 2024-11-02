Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $275.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

Shares of ALNY traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.91. 866,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

