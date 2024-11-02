Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $150.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 401.88% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alphatec Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 257.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,244 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 433,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 394,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alphatec by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

