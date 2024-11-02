Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $150.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 401.88% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Alphatec Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ATEC
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- October’s Market Winners: A Look at the Top Performers
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.