Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 3,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

