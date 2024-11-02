AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 1,825 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $248.98. 57,544,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,442,504. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

