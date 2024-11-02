AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $167,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealReal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at $527,408.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,408.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,337 shares of company stock worth $303,970. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 1,442,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,944. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.