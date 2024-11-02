AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 1,794 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,926. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

