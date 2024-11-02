AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.58. 8,501,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

