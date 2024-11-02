Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 803,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Amarin alerts:

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.