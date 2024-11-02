Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Amarin Stock Performance
AMRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 803,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92.
About Amarin
