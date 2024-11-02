Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.
Amarin Stock Performance
Shares of AMRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 803,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92.
About Amarin
