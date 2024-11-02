Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 803,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

