American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 121,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,269. American Software has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 159,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

