American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.0 million-$60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.0 million. American Superconductor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -570.69 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

