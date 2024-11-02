American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $55-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.03 million. American Superconductor also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050- EPS.

American Superconductor Trading Up 16.4 %

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,881. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.69 and a beta of 2.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

