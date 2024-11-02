Americana Partners LLC Buys 54 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $209.93 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,098 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

