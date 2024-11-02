Americana Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after purchasing an additional 727,764 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,422 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 34.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,723,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.