Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Catalent by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 456.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

