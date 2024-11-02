Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $170.02 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

