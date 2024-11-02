AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.770-6.820 EPS.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

AMETEK stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.43. 1,962,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

