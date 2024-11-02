AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of up mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.770-6.820 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,114. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

