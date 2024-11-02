Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at DA Davidson

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMKR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of AMKR opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

