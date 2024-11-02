AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,481,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 88.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. 735,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,193. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.