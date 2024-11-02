Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $3.94

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,426.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 19.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 245,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

